A man who led police on a high-speed chase on his motorcycle before crashing has been sentenced.
Matthew Walton, 30, Toledo, was sentenced to three years of community control and lost driving privileges.
Walton appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry. He had previously pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order of a police officer and OVI.
A second count of failure to comply was dismissed.
“Words can’t express how much I wish I could take back that night,” Walton said. “When you go through a near-death experience, it changes your life.”
He added that he is not a frequent drinker and hasn’t touched alcohol since that night.
On Aug. 17, Walton was fleeing the Ohio State Highway Patrol on his Yamaha motorcycle westbound on Wooster Street. He traveled off the right side of the roadway near Baldwin Avenue and struck a curb. He then crossed all lanes and traveled off the left side of the road, striking a curb and a utility pole.
The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m.
He was taken to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo where a wound in his head was stapled shut. He was not wearing a helmet.
“He will be the first person to tell you it was one of the dumbest things he has done in his life,” said defense attorney Steve Spitler.
He hasn’t drank since that day, Spitler added.
“You’ll never see him again,” Spitler told the court.
Walton said he doesn’t remember a lot of what happened after the accident. He said Monday he remembers the police lights behind him and panicking because he didn’t want to be charged.
“I ended up putting myself in a way worse condition,” Walton said.
He said he regained consciousness in the hospital trauma unit where his head was being stapled shut, then remembers lying in bed for three days with road rash. Walton said he broke down in tears thinking “what if I had done this to someone else or what if my bike had hit somebody.”
He said he is proud of what he has accomplished – he has a full-time job and just bought a house last year.
“But it only takes one stupid mistake to throw it away,” he said. “There’s no way I would ever do anything like this again. I’m ashamed of myself.”
“When we drink to excess, we don’t make the wisest decisions,” Mayberry said. “The important thing is we learn from our mistakes so we don’t repeat them.
“Fortunately, you did not hit anybody.”
Mayberry added that Walton reached speeds of 77 mph during the chase.
He said it was unusual to have someone before him with a job, good income and a homeowner.
Jim Hoppenjans, assistant prosecuting attorney, said Walton has expressed genuine remorse and added it is likely the defendant will have permanent scars – both physical and emotional – from the incident.
Mayberry sentenced Walton to three years of community control during which time he must complete 100 hours of community service. He also must complete a three-day driver intervention program. His license was suspended for three and a half years. Work privileges are not allowed with the fleeing and eluding charge, Mayberry said.
He must also pay a $1,370 fine, not consume alcohol and attend a 12-step meeting.
There were no objections when Spitler asked that the license suspension be retroactive to Aug. 17.
“He has not had privileges since then,” he said.
Mayberry could sentence Walton to three years in prison if he violates any of his conditions under community control.