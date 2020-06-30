HOLLAND – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Holland Sylvania Road and Venture Drive in Springfield Township.
The Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 4:19 p.m.
A 2019 Ford Edge, driven by Angelo Smith, 27, Toledo, was southbound on Holland Sylvania approaching Venture. A 1999 Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by Ryan Powers, 39, was traveling east on Venture and was attempting to turn left with a green light on Holland Sylvania.
Smith failed to yield at the red light and struck Powers.
The Kawasaki and Powers struck a 2016 Volvo semi tractor, driven by David Schmidlin, 57, Grand Rapids traveling northbound on Holland Sylvania, just south of Venture . The 2019 Ford Edge then slid into the Volvo semi tractor before coming to rest.
Powers was ejected off of the motorcycle, and was transported by Life Squad 10 to Toledo Hospital with serious injuries. His hometown was not immediately available from the patrol.
No other injuries were reported at the scene, and the roadway was closed for approximately two hours.
Safety belts were in use by both drivers, and no helmet was worn by Powers. Alcohol was not a factor in this crash, no charges were filed, and the crash remains under investigation.
The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Toledo Police Department and the Springfield Township Fire Department.