A man was taken by air ambulance to a Toledo hospital Saturday after crashing his motorcycle.
Edward Suman, BG, driving a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, was eastbound on Bowling Green Road East when he failed to negotiate the curve at Householder Road and struck a guardrail head-on.
He suffered suspected serious injury and was taken by Life Flight to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Mitchell Road and Bowling Green Road West.
A driver northbound on Mitchell pulled into the intersection and was struck by a westbound vehicle.
The 911 caller said both vehicles were in the ditch and passengers may be trapped.
The report is not complete and no further information was available on Wednesday afternoon.
Bowling Green police responded to three injury accidents Tuesday, while two other county agencies handled three more injury crashes since Sunday.
On Tuesday at 11:26 a.m., Kylie Deer, Adrian, Michigan, was westbound on Napoleon Road. George Dutton, BG, riding a Murray Ultra Terrain bicycle, turned eastbound onto Napoleon from South Main Street.
Dutton pull in front of and was struck by Deer.
Dutton had suspected minor injuries and was treated at the scene by BG EMS.
He was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
On Tuesday at 3:13 p.m., Margaret Carr, BG, was stopped in traffic westbound in the 900 block of East Wooster Street when she was struck from behind by Ronny Meyer, BG, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
The front-seat passenger in Carr’s vehicle reported possible injury.
Tuesday at 6:18 p.m., Kody Wurzel, Fremont, was stopped for traffic on East Wooster when he was struck from behind by Zolee Howard, Vandalia, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Wurzel reported possible injury and was treated at the scene by BG EMS.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a serious injury crash on the Ohio Turnpike Monday at 4:21 p.m.
A Raven Express Volvo semi-trailer out of Sheboygan, Michigan, was stopped on the north shoulder facing west when it was struck by Trent Nelson, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, who drove out of his lane.
Nelson, who also was driving a Volvo semi-trailer, had suspected serious injuries and was taken by Lake Township EMS to Mercy Health-St. Charles Hospital in Oregon.
He was cited for a marked lane violation.
Charles Terrell, of Ecorse, Michigan, was asleep in the sleeper section of his semi. He reported a minor injury.
On Sunday at 10:09 a.m., Abby Johnson, Perrysburg, slowed to avoid several geese that were crossing Oregon Road when she was struck from behind by Nancy Pratt, Walbridge.
Pratt was treated at the scene by Perrysburg Township EMS for suspected minor injuries.
Also on Sunday, at 11:51 a.m., Prabhu Eapen, Great Falls, Virginia, was eastbound on U.S. 20 approaching Carronade Drive when he was struck from behind by Kirstie Deitzel, BG, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
The front-seat passenger in Eapan’s vehicle reported possible injury.