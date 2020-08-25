CYGNET — A motorcyclist crashed Tuesday morning and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office investigated the singe-vehicle crash, which occurred shortly before 2:30 on Grant Road, south of the intersection with Cygnet Road.
Brandon Smarszcz, 38, of Portage, was northbound on a 2005 Harley-Davidson.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the initial investigation indicated that the Harley-Davidson failed to maintain its lane while negotiating a curve, running off the roadway to the west. After running off the roadway, the motorcycle overturned and struck a tree while the occupant was ejected.
Smarszcz was located near the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is still under investigation.