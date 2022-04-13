A motorcyclist was seriously injured when he lost control while trying to avoid a vehicle that pulled out in front of him on East Wooster Street.
According to the report filed by the Bowling Green Police Division, at 2:54 p.m. Tuesday, Jacob McKee was eastbound on East Wooster Street on his 2004 Honda sport bike, approaching South Enterprise Street.
Hunter Wright was northbound on South Enterprise, stopped for the stop sign at East Wooster, then entered the intersection.
McKee attempted to stop and lost control of his motorcycle, which came to rest before striking Wright’s 2014 Ford Fusion.
McKee, 21, BG, taken by BG EMS to Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet.
Wright, 22, BG, was cited for failure to yield the right of way.