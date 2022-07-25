PERRYSBURG — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Sunday on Interstate 75.
At 2:20 p.m., Troy Baldwin, 55, Van Wert, was operating a 1999 Kawasaki Vulcan 1500 motorcycle northbound on I-75.
David Sankiewicz, 35, Perrysburg, was behind another vehicle that was behind Baldwin.
Sankiewicz told officers with the Perrysburg Police Department that the other vehicle made a lane change because Baldwin was traveling slower than the posted speed limit due to the flow of traffic and other cars in front of him. Sankiewicz was not able to change lanes due to another car being in the middle lane.
He then struck Baldwin in the rear with his 2013 Volkswagen Passat, according to the accident report.
Baldwin was taken by Perrysburg EMS to Promedica Toledo Hospital after being ejected from his bike. He was wearing a helmet.
Sankiewicz was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.