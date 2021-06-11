A motorcyclist who led multiple police agencies on a high-speed chase remains in jail on numerous charges.
Johnathan Hayes, 21, met with members of the Bowling Green State University police department Thursday afternoon, and was transported to the jail.
His charges include speed, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, traffic control device, disregard for safety on highways, failure to maintain reasonable control, driving with no motorcycle endorsement, lack of license plates, and driving in marked lanes.
Bond was set at $30,000.
Hayes on Wednesday reportedly led BGSU police of a high-speed pursuit north on North Prospect Street, running every stop sign from East Wooster until he turned west onto Poe Road.
The BGSU officer lost sight of Hayes on North Main Street but learned from dispatch that the Ohio State Highway Patrol had spotted Hayes around Ohio 582 and was in pursuit southbound on Ohio 25.
He ended up crashing his motorcycle at the Road Closed signs on East Poe and Mercer roads.