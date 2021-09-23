A police pursuit of a motorcyclist in Bowling Green remains under investigation.
Sunday at 3:23 a.m. in the 300 block of East Wooster Street, Bowling Green Police Division officers initiated a traffic stop on a motorcyclist for the driver having no eye protection.
The driver did not stop, and a pursuit ensued.
The chase continued to Manville Avenue before turning south. At Clough Street, the motorcyclist turned east and then south onto Mercer Road. After coming to the dead end, the driver turned around, turned east onto Scott Hamilton Avenue and then south on Campbell Hill Road, according to Lt. Adam Skaff.
The driver then headed east on Gypsy Lane Road, he said.
The motorcycle was recovered in a corn field south of the 9000 block of Napoleon Road, between Cuckle Creek and Cloverdale roads, according to the police report.
Police officers followed the path of knocked down corn and recovered the bike about 200 feet into the field, Skaff said.
The driver fled on foot and has not yet been apprehended as of noon Thursday.
The license plate on the motorcycle does not match the VIN number; Skaaf could not comment whether either registrant was a suspect.