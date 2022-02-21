A Toledo man was killed after he crashed his motorcycle Monday afternoon on U.S. 24.
The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Route 24 east of Ohio 295 in Providence Township, Lucas County, at approximately 1:13 p.m..
A Harley Davidson Electra Glide Classic operated by David Michael DeJonghe, 57, was traveling west on US 24. DeJonghe’s motorcycle ran off the left side of the roadway into the grassy median before he corrected and entered the westbound lanes. DeJonghe’s motorcycle overturned onto its side and he was ejected from it.
DeJonghe was wearing a helmet when the crash occurred. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The westbound lanes of Route 24 were shut down for approximately an hour during the investigation.
This crash remains under investigation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Providence Township Fire & Rescue, KK Collision, the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.