U.S. 6, between County Home Road and Huffman Road, Bowling Green, is open following a bridge rehabilitation, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Lane restrictions are possible for finish work through August.
Route 6, between southern leg of Ohio 199 and Pemberville Road, is open following a culvert replacement at Wayne Road. Lane restrictions possible between southern leg of Route 199 and U.S. 23 for resurfacing and finish work through August.
Route 6, between Ohio 235 and Range Line Road, will be closed for railroad repair beginning Tuesday through Aug. 25. The detour is Route 235 to Ohio 281 to Ohio 25. The closure is maintained by the railroad.
Southbound Interstate 75, between Route 281 and Bays Road, will experience lane restrictions for slide repair beginning Aug. 24 through mid-November.
Ongoing projects:
Ohio 25, between Ohio 582 and Roachton Road will experience lane restrictions for resurfacing through September.
The ramp from Buck Road to southbound I-75 is closed.
I-75 between Buck Road and Monroe Street, impacting Toledo, Rossford and Northwood, will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible.
The estimated completion is fall 2023.
The southbound I-75 exit ramp to Wales Road is closes for ramp reconstruction through September.
All work is weather permitting.