Almost 75% of the new coronavirus cases over the last two weeks in Wood County are in ages 29 and younger, according to the health commissioner.
In a Tuesday interview, Ben Robison said that 47% of the new cases are ages 20-29; 27% of the new cases are ages 0-19.
There have been 275 new Wood County cases in the last two weeks.
Of the 275 cases, 194 are connected to Bowling Green State University, Robison said.
“We have a really high set of cases and a challenge there with our university. We’ve been in communication with BGSU and they’re aware,” he said.
“We’re really concerned about the high incidence of cases.”
Due to the high number of cases, Robison is advising everyone to act like Wood County is a “red” county. County alerts are updated on Thursdays by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
Wood County has been “orange,” or a level 2 since late July. It was “red” for three weeks in early July.
The level 3 means everyone must wear masks indoors as cases continue to climb — although a mandatory mask regulation throughout Ohio went into effect last week. The level also means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
“To be honest with you, the color is irrelevant right now,” Robison said. “When it is this high, people need to take serious steps to prevent the transmission of this disease.”
Other indicators that could made Wood County red, such as increased deaths, hospitalizations and outpatient visits and a decrease in ICU beds, have not been triggered, he said.
“A lot of cases aren’t leading to additional medical support, at least right now,” he said.
However, he added that the longer this goes on, with rising cases, the more danger there is to high-risk age groups contracting COVID-19.
“If that were to happen … I’m worried about the impacts on the community,” Robison said.
He added that there is no intent to shut down businesses or schools.
“We are really encouraging people to think about the activities that they under take,” he said.
For example, he said, patronize a favorite restaurant, but get the order to go.
“Think, too, at this time things that seem benign or safe, like a backyard or gathering with neighbors to watch sports on the weekend, these things could expose you to the disease.”
Robison said even though few people are getting very ill and the coronavirus is mostly in young people, the world is in a pandemic.
“We have all of our different age groups acting together in the community. It’s not as simple as ages 20-29 are interacting with each other only,” he said. “The higher the numbers are and the longer that they stay high, the greater the risk that someone in a higher risk group will contract it.”
Robison was asked if all the BGSU cases are reflected in the Wood County numbers. For example, if a student from Cleveland is positive, is that case in Wood County numbers or Cuyahoga County?
He said there may be a day or two delay, but once follow-up or contact tracing occurs, the numbers are noted in Wood County.
Robison added that all of BGSU number, which are updated on Wednesdays, aren’t all in Wood County. Some students and faculty are working remotely.
He also urged everyone to monitor symptoms, wash hands, clean surfaces, keep and social distance and wear masks.
“To be honest, these are the only things that work right now,” Robison said.
One misconception he wanted to address was being with 10 people or fewer. This should be the same group of people, not a different one, he said.
“Keeping within your group is the best chance to minimize exposure.”
There are no numbers right now on the total number of tests that have been taken in Wood County and how many tests are negative.
“There has been a request for information about negative tests. We don’t have that information.”
Robison was also asked about President Donald Trump’s Monday statement about the coronavirus, as he recovers: “Don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it.”
“I don’t know that we need to be afraid, but we need to take precautions,” Robison said. “I don’t have any objection to his perspective on that.”
Have concern for your neighbors and people in high-risk groups, Robison said.
He will further discuss the coronavirus and its local impact at Thursday’s monthly health board meeting, which will be held remotely. The board had been meeting in person, but will go back to virtual meetings only because of the high COVID-19 numbers.
“I think that this just requires vigilance. If we think this is all behind us, it isn’t. We’ve got a long road ahead of us,” Robison said.