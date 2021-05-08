A Perrysburg woman who started making jewelry as part of her work has continued even though her job is gone.
Jenalyn Moser used to work at Georgette’s Grounds & Gifts in Maumee until her position was eliminated due to the coronavirus pandemic.
She worked there 13 years, making jewelry for the shop.
“It just took off,” said Sandy Moser, Jenalyn’s mom.
While no longer employed there, she continues to make her brightly-jeweled bracelets and necklaces and uses the money to buy ice cream for her nieces and nephews.
Moser, who has limited mobility, has been receiving services from the Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities for years, but soon will be moving with her mother to North Carolina to be closer to family. She made sure to mention that her two cats, Milo and Mia, are going with her.
“Wood Lane has given her a lot of opportunities,” Sandy Moser said about her daughter, who went to school in Maumee.
When asked what her favorite color to work with, her answer was multi.
Moser prefers making bracelets because it doesn’t take as long.
She banks her money until it is time to buy ice cream and birthday cakes for her nieces and nephews.
“She never spends it on herself,” Sandy Moser said.
She sells her jewelry online; interested persons must email her at csmoser4@gmail.com to get an order form designed by her 11-yield-old niece. Tell her the color wished for, and the preferred size of beads, and the Mosers will ship the piece.
“She pretty much makes them per order,” her mother said.
Brent Baer, superintendent of the board of developmental disabilities, is a repeat customer.
“I bought some of her jewelry for my wife, my children and my granddaughter,” he said.
Moser made a specific piece for the granddaughter using the color combination that Baer gave her.
“Jenalyn is so fun to talk to,” Baer said. “Whenever I buy from her, she says she now has out-and-about money,” he said.
As of now, she does not post any pictures of her jewelry online to sell but creating an online presence is under consideration.
“The pieces are well designed. The amount of care she puts into every piece is very focused, not cobbled together,” Baer said.
Moser has participated in Special Olympics bowling and also does a drum fit class at the Bowling Green Community Center. She enjoys swimming.
She is looking forward to the two pools that will be at their new home in North Carolina.
Moser said she will continue to make jewelry after the move.
“Her sister is an occupational therapist. We don’t have a snowball’s chance (of quitting). She will keep her going,” Sandy Moser said.