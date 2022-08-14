Taiwan US China

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing on the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget in Washington, on April 26, 2022. A delegation of American lawmakers is visiting Taiwan just 12 days after a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that angered China. China responded to Pelosi's visit by sending missiles, warships and warplanes into the seas and air around Taiwan. The five-member delegation is led by Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey and is in Taiwan on Sunday and Monday. (Al Drago/Pool Photo via AP)

 Al Drago

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A delegation of American lawmakers is visiting Taiwan just 12 days after a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that angered China.

The five-member delegation, led by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, will meet senior leaders to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade, investment and other issues, the American Institute in Taiwan said. The institute represents the U.S. government, which does not have official ties with Taiwan.

