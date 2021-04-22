PERRYSBURG — Students communicating about possibly harming others at the high school reportedly used a gaming app to bypass school filters and emails.
In a letter to the community on Thursday, Superintendent Tom Hosler said the alleged threat was reported by another student and caught early in the planning stages.
Three students are currently lodged in the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center.
After the incident was reported on April 15, more information was discovered on the student’s computer hard drive, in the student’s browser history and in the student’s email account. These discoveries led the school resource officer to another student and, from there, two others, Hosler said.
By Monday evening, two additional Perrysburg High School students were taken to the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center.
A fourth student from another school district was questioned and not taken into custody based on the evidence, Hosler said.
It was also learned that the students communicated via the gaming app Discord, which bypassed school filters and emails, he said.
“Again, the Perrysburg Police Department is confident through their investigation and with the cooperation of some of the students and their families that there were no other participants,” Hosler said. “The investigation uncovered what appears to have been preliminary planning going on between the students with investigators believing the students’ goal may have been to do possible harm to others in the school.”
He said the situation was scary.
“The idea that discussions, as communicated earlier in the week, were taking place and that may have led to steps to harm students and employees is frightening. In a time when mass shootings are all too common, there is little comfort,” Hosler said.
“However, what happened in Perrysburg to discover and prevent further planning was a success. From the heroic actions taken by the student who reported the threat, to having a climate in the building of trust, the response of school leaders to investigate and follow up and the actions of our skilled school resource officer, all aspects of our safety plan worked exactly as intended.”
He said that the student who reported the incident is courageous.
“To be brave enough to report something that a classmate said that did not sound right is not easy,” Hosler said.
The United States Secret Service 2021 Analysis of Plots Against Schools, an annual report, examined 67 averted school attacks and concluded that, “Students are best positioned to identify and report concerning behaviors displayed by their classmates.”
“This was true in our case and we are so grateful for this action. It is important for families to discuss how important this is for students who see something to say something,” Hosler said.
At next month’s board meeting, high school leaders will present more information about the threat assessment process.
In 2017, using funds from Sandy Hook Promise, Perrysburg Schools hosted a regional training. The Virginia Student Threat Assessment Guidelines, used by the school district, are listed in the federal government’s National Registry of Evidence-Based Programs and Practices. These guidelines allow school-based teams to evaluate student threats of violence, quickly resolve less serious transient threats and take appropriate action in response to more serious, substantive threats.
School teams here consist of school administrators, mental health professionals (counselors, psychologists, social workers) and law enforcement officers. Thousands of schools in more than 20 states have received training. The guidelines have been evaluated in two field-test studies and five controlled studies published in peer-reviewed journals.
Hosler said that the school district and police department over the last decade have forged a close working relationship. Continual training and drills, active shooter (ALICE) training, crisis tabletop exercises, monthly district safety meetings and the addition of an SRO are a few of the joint activities taking place regularly between the schools and police department.
“There is openness, respect and constant communication between officers, police leadership and school officials,” Hosler said.
He said that the district has been fielding calls for getting metal detectors and security/monitoring software.
“While we will continue to explore improving those types of safety measures, continuing our efforts to train students to say something if they see or hear something, training staff to be observant of changes in students and having a team approach to assess threats is the best approach, what we have been doing and will continue to do as we move forward.”