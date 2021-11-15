Each Grumpy’s restaurant is unique and the new Bowling Green location is where you get general manager Jamie Armbruster’s ham and potato soup.
“In Bowling Green, they want my soup. My now-famous soup,” Armbruster said. “We also have a seasonal soup, with different soups each week, but it kept on being requested, so it’s a regular now. I boil the ham hocks and they are part of my potato soup. It is delicious, but that’s not all that Grumpy’s is about.”
The small chain of restaurants is known for their Original Garbage Salad. The dish has provolone, mozzarella, and feta cheeses, with grilled chicken and a mess of other ingredients with mixed greens. It’s popular enough that it’s trademarked and they sell bottles of the signature poppy seed salad dressing.
“That garbage salad is the most beautiful salad you’ve ever seen,” Armbruster said.
They have a variety of sandwiches, as well as vegan and gluten-free options.
This is the third, and newest, Grumpy’s location. The other spots are in Toledo and Sylvania.
The Bowling Green grand opening ribbon cutting will be at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, but there was a soft opening in September during the Black Swamp Arts Festival.
Their Texas chili, the vegan chili and the chicken noodle are also constants at all three restaurants.
“We get a lot of comments on them,” Armbruster said. “We have a lot of customers that are so thankful we offer these options. They can dine with somebody, like myself, who eats meat. There are a lot of different diets that people are on. We have gluten-free bread and our pitas are gluten-free.”
For vegetarians they also have eggplant bacon and a jackfruit chicken substitute, which is popular in the garbage salad.
Grumpy’s Global owner Casey Mulvaney bought the 40-year-old pair of restaurants two years ago. She looked all over Northwest Ohio for a prominent Main Street-type location that would have enough traffic and Bowling Green fit her criteria.
Despite the continuing pandemic, the restaurant keeps moving forward. Door Dash, Grubhub and the Starship robots start this week, delivering to customers.
The current hours are 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. but Grumpy’s plans to expand for breakfast, like the Sylvania location. The breakfast hours are set to start in December.
Popular for breakfast is the brioche French toast, the corned beef hash and smoked salmon bagel.
Catering is the fastest expansion, with offices bringing in the bulk version of the Original Garbage Salad for groups of 15 or more.
They also open the restaurant at other hours for special events. A class reunion was recently held in the evening, with the entire restaurant booked.
Armbruster said it seems to most people like there are more locations, because there are also two food trucks.
“People look for the food trucks. We will go with 200 salads and they will sell out,” she said.
There are also plans to open the second floor. The bar from the previous restaurant is still up there and applications for a liquor license have been submitted. It’s a business model that is already in use. Armbruster said that breakfast mimosas and Bloody Marys are popular at the Sylvania location.
Look for the Grumpy elves and Grumpy’s food truck in the Bowling Green Holiday Parade on Saturday.
Grumpy’s BG is at 121 S. Main St.