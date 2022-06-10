PERRYSBURG — Another dozen cases were added to the list of vehicles that were vandalized on Monday night and police are requesting that residents continue sending in surveillance footage.
“It’s very frustrating. I know there has to be footage out there,” Perrysburg Police Chief Patrick Jones said Friday.
There is footage that was turned in and detectives have it under review, but they do need more, Jones said.
He said that modern technology allows for both high quality night vision and motion detection. He recommended that residents review their logs of motion detection and that they contact Det. Ryan Merrow at 419-872-8001.
It is believed that the vandalism occurred overnight on Monday into the early morning of Tuesday.
Police are asking any residents to check their home security video systems or doorbell cameras if they live in the areas of: Delaware Drive, Ottawa Lane, Chippewa Lane, Eckel Junction Road, the 100 blocks of Louisiana Ave. and East and West Front Street, as well as the Three Meadows Apartments on Three Meadows Court.
“On most of the vehicles it appears that the paint was scratched with something, perhaps a sharp object. It was a capital letter A, and depending on your viewpoint, it could be a sideways letter A, but it was on the hood of cars, or doors of cars. We are unclear of the significance of that,” Jones said. “But definitely they are all related.”