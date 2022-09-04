Back To School Holding Students Back

Braylon Price, 13, walks home from Bellefonte Middle School Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Bellefonte, Pa. The teenager was among more than 45,000 Pennsylvania students whose parents elected to take advantage of a new state pandemic-era law option of holding their child back a year in school. He repeated the sixth grade. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

 Gary M. Baranec

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — As Braylon Price remembers it, he struggled with pretty much everything the first full school year of the pandemic. With minimal guidance and frequent disruptions, he had trouble staying on top of assignments and finishing homework on time.

It was so rocky his parents asked for him to repeat sixth grade — a decision they credit with getting him on a better track.

