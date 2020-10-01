Master Chief Special Warfare Operator (SEAL) Edward C. Byers, Jr. Medal of Honor Recipient looks on after State Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, dedicated a portion of Ohio 65 in Wood County after him during a ceremony Thursday afternoon at Otsego Park in Bowling Green. Byers is the sixth Navy SEAL, and the first living Navy SEAL since the Vietnam War, to receive the Medal of Honor. A chief petty officer at the time of the mission on Dec. 8, 2012, Byers was serving as a Hostage Rescue Force Team Member in Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. His SEAL teammate, Petty Officer 1st Class Nicolas D. Checque, 28, of Monroeville, Pennsylvania, was killed in action during the rescue mission and was posthumously awarded the Navy Cross.

