The City of Bowling Green and Bowling Green State University invite everyone to a fun event for people of all ages to gather, explore Downtown BG, welcome the return of BGSU students, eat and be entertained.
Rally BG on Main will take place on Aug. 28 from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. in downtown.
Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic for the duration of the event, allowing for a day packed full of activities in the heart of Bowling Green.
Thrill-seekers will have an opportunity to zip line down Main or compete in the Ninja Warrior Course. Attendees will also have an opportunity to meet Freddie and Frieda Falcon, make a street sign, watch a family-friendly movie on a large outdoor screen, and support local shops and restaurants. Grab a bite to eat at one of the food trucks or order a DORA drink to go.
Throughout the day, live music will be playing, the BGSU Marching Band, cheer and dance groups will be performing. Families can get up close to a fire truck and police car, participate in sporting activities with BGSU Athletics or have some fun with the Wood County District Public Library.
“Last March, while I was walking downtown speaking with businesses, I kept thinking that once we’re able, I want us to come together as a community in celebration,” said Mayor Mike Aspacher. “Whether you’re a resident of Bowling Green because of your affiliation to BGSU or you’ve lived here your whole life like me, I wanted us to have something to look forward to as a community. This event gives us the opportunity to come together in a relaxed atmosphere to celebrate everything that makes Bowling Green special, all things BG. My hope is that this will become an annual event.”
“BGSU is fortunate to be part of a true college town. While this global pandemic has been challenging, our community has found a way forward,” said BGSU President Rodney Rogers. “Rally BG on Main is an opportunity to safely come together and celebrate Bowling Green. We hope our students, faculty and staff members, along with our community members enjoy this special event.”
This event is being sponsored by the city and BGSU. With the exception of food and drink, this event is free of charge. A website has been created and will continue to be updated with the day’s activities as the event draws near. Visit bgsu.edu/rallybg for full event details.