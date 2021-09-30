Five additional catalytic converters have been reported stolen in the city.
Three catalytic converters were reported stolen Monday at 8:21 a.m. at Work Leads to Independence, 991 S. Main St.
Two 2011 Ford F350 trucks and a 2020 Chevy Express had their catalytic converters cut off.
The WLI manager reported the vehicles were parked out front of the building in the front parking lot. She stated that the vehicles unattended on Sept 24 at 4:30 p.m. until the theft was discovered Monday morning.
Bowling Green Police Division officers attempted to gain video surveillance from surrounding businesses and found one, where a camera picks up part of the WLI back drive.
Other reports of stolen catalytic converters were on Saturday at 3:28 p.m. in the 800 block of Seventh Street; the owner of a 2008 Toyota Prius reported hers was stolen sometime overnight.
On Monday at 12:30 p.m., the owner of a 2005 Toyota Prius reported the catalytic converter was stolen from her car while it was parked in the 2000 block of Napoleon Road.
Two other catalytic converters were reported stolen over the weekend, one from a 2017 Toyota Prius and one from a 2007 Toyota Prius.