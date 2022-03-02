More election safeguards are coming to Wood County.
The Wood County Commissioners approved spending $9,810 for more cameras, glass breaks and a new door for the Wood County Board of Elections.
Terry Burton and Julie Baumgardner, co-directors of the board of elections, asked the commissioners for the money. They said they were following additional directives from the Ohio Secretary of State Office.
Burton said that a security review was done by the state office in 2020. It was followed up by a meeting with Michael Buehrer with the secretary of state’s office.
“We did go through it and felt we met the criteria at the time. He’s just a little more stringent,” Burton said. “We really thought we were pretty set. But, these are his recommendations and, bottom line, as the secretary of state’s office, he’s the one that makes the final interpretation.”
The additional recommendations are for a camera and glass break where the ballots are kept, Baumgardner said.
Two keypads, a door contact, motion detector, four glass break detectors, three cameras and three camera licenses, with installation, will cost $6,680 through Habitec Security, Toledo.
A door is also needed between the break room and the room where the voting machines are, Baumgardner said.
“Those have to be secured, and they have to be secured by a two-lock system,” she said.
The commissioners were given two quotes. A security gate with a steel finish is $3,130. A rolling grille door that would be pulled down costs $8,185. Both quotes are from Northwood Door.
The less expensive pull-across door was agreed on.
“I’m in favor of it, it sounds like we don’t have a choice,” said Commissioner Craig LaHote.
“It’s going to have to be done,” said Commissioner Doris Herringshaw.
Carri Stanley, assistant Wood County administrator, said the money will be taken out of capital improvements or another source, such as equipment.