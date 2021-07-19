The Wood County Health Department has begun addressing the stress on staff from working long hours during the 15-month pandemic.
A nationwide study on public health staff showed that 53% reported at least one mental health symptom during that time, with younger persons impacted the most due to extended hours and the inability to take time off, reported Health Commissioner Ben Robison at Thursday’s board meeting.
Previously, those who planned to leave the health field was 2% to 5%; last year it was 44%, he said.
“The challenge of COVID along with the environment of the delivery of services … has led to a cascade in challenges,” Robison said.
In response, the department held a spirit week in July, with dress-up day, baseball day, cow appreciation day, throwback day, give something away day and college fan day.
A breakfast has been held for staff and an ice cream day is planned for next week. A potluck lunch and cheesecake day also are planned.
“We’re taking this seriously,” Robison said about the goal of holding morale-boosting a activities.
Board President Cathy Nelson wanted to know if employees have been able to take time off.
Robison said workers have been taking advantage of their vacation days as well as personal time off.
He said he took a long weekend around Memorial Day because he had great confidence in the team and wasn’t concerned about stepping away.
Board member Richard Strow wanted to know more about the 17 substance abuse deaths in the county year to date.
“How many of those deaths are fentanyl related,” he asked.
Tracy Henderly, finance director, said she would check to see if that level of detail was included in the information the department received after each death.
She said 12 of the 17 were drug overdose deaths.
“It would be nice to know what we’re looking at,” Strow said and he added that number seemed significantly higher than what has been seen in the past.
In looking at 2020, Henderly said without counting February, which was a higher number, there were around 10 substance abuse deaths.
They were up more than 50%, Strow said.
Nelson asked her to find out the cause of the overdoses and report at the next meeting.
The board also accepted the resignation of Community Outreach Coordinator Alex Aspacher, effective July 9.
He has taken a job with the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments, Robison said.
“It is a better opportunity for him,” Nelson.
The board in August will return to meeting at 6 p.m. with committees meeting at 5:30.