A Weston woman who pleaded guilty to her part in a Bowling Green brawl has been sentenced to jail time and community control.
Zoie Moore, 19, appeared in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack Monday and was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three years community control.
She had pleaded guilty March 23 to charges of assault, a fourth-degree felony; intimidation, a third-degree felony; retaliation, a third-degree felony; and escape, a fifth-degree felony.
According to court documents, Mack reviewed the seriousness of the crime, recidivism factors and that Moore had been found guilty as a delinquent child for committing a delinquent act.
“The defendant has not been rehabilitated to a satisfactory degree after previously being adjudicated a delinquent child and the defendant has demonstrated a pattern of alcohol abuse that is related to the offense and the defendant refuses to acknowledge that (she) has demonstrated that pattern,” according to sentencing documents.
After being released from jail, Moore must enter into and successfully complete the Offender Youth Program; be assessed for chemical dependency/substance abuse treatment as well as mental health counseling and successfully complete all recommendations; not consume alcohol or frequent any place that serves alcohol; attend Alcoholics Anonymous and verify attendance; complete 90 hours of community service; and have no contact with Jorden Hammye or Justin Hammye.
If Moore violates any of these sanctions, Mack said she faces a prison term of 18 months for the assault charge, 36 months each for the intimidation and retaliation charges, and 12 months for the escape charge, which can be sentenced consecutively for a total of 8 ½ years.
Co-defendants Jorden Hammye and Justin Hammye all pleaded also have pleaded guilty to their parts in a brawl on Sept. 14 in the 100 block of Court Street.
Moore has admitted to tackling Bowling Green Police Division Ptl. Brian Crites from behind while he was trying to arrest her boyfriend.
Crites fell, scraping his right hand, right forearm, left forearm and right knee.
Her boyfriend, Marquese Chandler, 25, Monroe, Michigan, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, which was dismissed, and disorderly conduct, for which he was found guilty. He was fined $150 and told to pay court costs.
On April 13, brothers Jorden Hammye, 22, Newport, Michigan, and Justin Hammye, 23, Bowling Green, both entered guilty pleas to charges of assault, intimidation and retaliation.
Both are set to be sentenced June 8.
According to BGPD Lt. Dan Mancuso, as officers were trying to take people into custody, Jorden Hammye shoved an officer. Justin Hammye blocked the officer and was grabbed and taken to the ground.
A two-minute video showed the struggles between the defendants and police officers.