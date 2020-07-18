A man involved with the shooting that occurred in Bowling Green earlier this year has been sentenced to prison.
Michael Moore Jr., 19, was sentenced on a minimum of four years for his part in the shooting.
He was sentenced Friday for that crime, as well as a drug trafficking charge that occurred in 2019. He and his co-defendant, James Jermaine Starks Jackson (see page 1), both appeared in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Moore pleaded guilty to the felonious assault, a second-degree felony, for his involvement in the February shooting, and to the felony fifth degree charge of trafficking in hashish.
The attempted murder charge as well as the gun specifications attached to the assault and attempted murder charges were dismissed.
“It is my understanding, he was not actually the trigger man,” defense attorney Andrew Mayle said.
The shooting occurred Feb. 9. An altercation between co-defendant Jackson and the victim on a sidewalk on North Main Street resulted in Jackson, who was in the backseat of Moore’s vehicle, firing a weapon. Moore then drove away.
He had no idea Jackson was going to shoot someone, Mayle said.
“There was no justification for his actions,” said Christopher Anderson, Wood County prosecuting attorney.
The altercation was entirely Jackson’s doing, “my client has nothing to do with it,” Mayle said.
“Yes, he did not report this,” he added.
Bowling Green State University was notified April 4, 2019 that Moore was selling drugs out of his dorm room on campus. A search of his room uncovered marijuana and hashish, a gun and a scale.
Mayle said he has known Moore and his family for years. His defendant had enrolled at BGSU but had not had a good collegiate experience. He left BGSU in the spring of his first year and returned home to Fremont and got in with the wrong people.
Martha Zamora, Moore’s maternal grandmother, addressed the court.
“We definitely will support Michael when he’s out and help him to try to get on the right path,” she said. “I know he wants to do better for himself.”
Moore apologized and thanked his family for their support.
“I’m encouraged to see you have family members who truly care, who truly want to see you do well,” Reger said.
Moore’s sentences for the 2019 and the 2020 cases are to be served consecutively.
“Consecutively means one term right after another,” Reger said.
For the 2020 case, Moore was sentenced to four years mandatory plus two years under the Reagan Tokes Act. That could mean a prison term of six years.
Reger imposed a sentence of six months for the 2019 charge.
Three years of mandatory post-release control was also imposed.
Reger said prior to sentencing that he was concerned with Moore’s history with guns. In 2019 he was charged with improper handling a firearm in Sandusky County and also that year was found at his dorm at BGSU with a gun with a laser light. The 2020 case involved someone who fired a gun.
“I am extremely concerned about the use of guns in this case,” Reger said, and pointed out Moore had a “short but scary criminal history with guns.”
“I hope during in this period of time you are able to engage in some programming, treatment and that when you get out … you realize you have paid your debt to society,” Reger said. “Maybe someday, you can … say ‘I went the wrong way, but my life afterward was much better.’”