The public is invited to attend the 2021 Wood County, Ohio Patriot Day Ceremony commemorating the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 and rededication of the Wood County Veterans Memorial Plaza on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Wood County Courthouse.
Rob Eaton, one of the organizers, said that the ceremony is a culmination of years of work.
A wreath will be laid at each monument and there will be a flyover by the 180th Fighter Wing, based in Toledo.
“We’re looking for a large crowd and a large turnout for this event,” Eaton said.
Hal Brown, who is the retired Sentinel-Tribune city editor; Joe Boyle, a former Sentinel columnist, author and teacher; and David Ridenour, who leads local and state veterans organizations, helped with the research on verifying the names on the monument, Eaton said.
“The individuals that researched this were just amazing,” he said. “For World War I, there wasn’t that much communication.
“We had folks on the original monument that actually survived the war and went on to fight in the Korean and Vietnam wars. We had some corrections that we had to do, name changes, adjustments, things like that,” he said. “But those gentlemen were absolutely amazing in doing years of work, trying to get this the best that we can possibly make it.”
The ceremony will feature a keynote address from Major General James R. Camp, assistant adjutant general for Air, Ohio National Guard, and a performance by the Wood County Veterans Memorial High School Band, under the direction of Brian Myers, director of bands at Eastwood High School. The band members are students from high schools across Wood County.
A display of historic military vehicles will be available on Court Street in front of the courthouse from 9 a.m.-noon. The display is provided by Wood County residents John Cheney and Tom Price.
Parking is available in the lots on Summit Street east of the courthouse. Main Street in downtown Bowling Green will be closed for the Black Swamp Arts Festival.
The original Wood County Veterans Memorial was established on the southwest corner of the courthouse lawn in 1950. Memorials for Korea and Vietnam were added, but time and weather took a toll and much work was needed to create a memorial that would respectfully recognize the people who gave their lives.
A group of Wood County veterans worked to design a new Veterans Memorial plaza that recognizes all county residents who died in the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Gulf War and Afghanistan along with Gold Star Families.
The new World War I and II monuments were quarried and crafted in Barre, Vermont, at the same quarry used for the original monument in 1950.
The $400,000 project was funded by a combination of donations and public dollars and creates an area that is accessible to people with disabilities, and is conducive to memorial services.
To watch a video of the monuments being installed, visit sent-trib.com.
Donations for the project can still be made to the Bowling Green Community Foundation/Wood County Veterans Memorial, P.O. Box 1175, Bowling Green, OH 43402. Email Vmemorial@co.wood.oh.us.