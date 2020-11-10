Mike Faehnle, of Maumee Valley Memorials, guides part of the Vietnam Memorial while removing it at the Wood County Courthouse last month. The Wood County Veterans Memorial project has over 50% of the $400,000 project goal raised in cash and additional in-kind work and product commitments from area business and trade unions. The committee placed the order for the new and refurbished monuments and started removing the old ones.
