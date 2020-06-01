The monthly food distribution and senior food box program will be held Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St.
Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job.
SeaGate Food Bank also will be present at the same time to handout Senior Boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
There will be a drive-thru set up this month to distribute food in accordance with current guidelines to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Drivers are asked to remain in vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for instructions.