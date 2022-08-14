Biden Emergency Declaration

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Washington. Trump declared COVID-19 a national emergency in 2020 and Biden has extended it through at least February 2023. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

 Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON (AP) — In November 1979, a little over a week after student militants seized control of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and took 52 American citizens hostage, President Jimmy Carter issued Executive Order 12170 declaring a national emergency against Iran.

That order remains in effect today, renewed most recently in the weeks before last Thanksgiving by President Joe Biden, who noted then that "our relations with Iran have not yet normalized."

