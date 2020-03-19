Monaco's head of state Prince Albert II contracts new virus

PARIS (AP) — The palace of Monaco says its ruler, Prince Albert II, has tested positive for the new coronavirus but his health is not worrying.
In this Sept.30 2019 file photo, Prince Albert of Monaco leaves the Elysee Palace after a lunch with heads of states and officials, in Paris. The palace of Monaco says Prince Albert II has tested positive for the new coronavirus but his health is not worrying. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu, File)
Posted: Thursday, March 19, 2020 11:23 am
PARIS (AP) — The palace of Monaco says its ruler, Prince Albert II, has tested positive for the new coronavirus but his health is not worrying.
Albert, 62, appeared to be the first head of state who has publicly said he contracted the virus.
