Monaco's head of state Prince Albert II contracts new virus

Posted: Thursday, March 19, 2020 11:23 am

PARIS (AP) — The palace of Monaco says its ruler, Prince Albert II, has tested positive for the new coronavirus but his health is not worrying.

Albert, 62, appeared to be the first head of state who has publicly said he contracted the virus.

Posted in , on Thursday, March 19, 2020 11:23 am.

