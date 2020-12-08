A fire destroyed a business on North Dixie Highway early Tuesday morning.
“It’s a big mess,” said Middleton Township Fire Chief Steve Asmus.
“We’re touching the hot spots we may find,” he said at 10:30 a.m. “It’s a complete loss. There’s nothing left of the building.”
Bowling Green Fire Division provided mutual aid for the call that came in at 1:45 a.m. BG crews were first on scene at TIG Fleet Service, 18487 N. Dixie Hwy.
The building was fully engulfed when crews arrived, said BGFD Chief Bill Moorman.
Not only was the building on fire but so were semi-trucks and trailers outside. Diesel fuel and oil flowing across the drive also was burning, he said.
“It was a moat of fire,” Moorman said.
BG’s engine, pumper and 13 firemen left the scene just after 5 a.m.
Perrysburg Township’s haz-mat crews were called in to handle the fuel run-offs. Other departments responding were Troy Township with a tanker, Center Township with a tanker and engine and Perrysburg city with a ladder truck.
The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, Asmus said.
A neighbor saw the flames and called it in, he said, adding crews got the fire under control around 3:30 or 4.
Midwest Environmental, Perrysburg, was called to handle the hazardous materials on site.
TIG Fleet Service provides heavy truck and trailer repair.