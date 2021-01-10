The 32nd annual Bowling Green Human Relations Commission tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr. will be held virtually this year.
It is set for Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. at www.bgohio.org/meetings.
This year's program will feature keynote speaker Jennifer McCary, who is the chief diversity and belonging officer at Bowling Green State University.
The HRC will also present the Drum Major for Peace Award. The Drum Major for Peace Award is given to a citizen of BG who has made significant efforts to further the betterment of human relations by actively promoting justice, peace, and respect, and who exemplifies King’s character and values of courage, truth, compassion, dignity, humility and service.