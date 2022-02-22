The Wood County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday took a report of a missing teen. She was reportedly located Tuesday afternoon
Maisey Zelman, 16, from Walbridge left her mother’s house Saturday afternoon around 3 p.m.
According to the sheriff’s report, she said she was going to her father’s house in Bradner but never arrived.
She was last seen on Saturday in a red 2010 Honda Civic with license plate JCF-8747. Her cell phone last pinged around 6 p.m. Saturday near Van Wert before it was turned off. An Apple device belonging to the teen pinged near McComb on Sunday around 10 p.m.
According to a social media post made by the mother, the Honda’s license plate has been photographed in Hebron, Indiana, and then later near Chicago late Saturday or early Sunday.
On Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said she had been located and is safe.