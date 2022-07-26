Two children, including one with a heart condition, who have been missing since last week, have been found.
Wood County Job and Family Services issued a news release on Tuesday, saying the children were located and are in their custody.
Last week, the agency received emergency custody of Eduardo Olvera Jr., 18 months. Eduardo’s sibling, Reyna Olvera, 17, has been placed in the agency’s custody as well.
It is believed that Eduardo’s and Reyna’s mother, Claudia Olvera, fled with both children, the agency said.
There was concern for Eduardo’s safety due to a heart condition.