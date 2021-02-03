LIME CITY — A 6-month-old boy reportedly taken by his mother, who did not have custody, was located Tuesday night.
At approximately 9 p.m. on Tuesday, officers from the Toledo Police Department located the vehicle listed in the Perrysburg Township Police Information bulletin, according to a Wednesday news release.
Nina Roberts was taken into custody and the infant was located safe. This took place in the 2800 block of Chase Street.
Roberts was turned over to Perrysburg Township officers and booked into the Wood County Jail on charges of interference with custody and nonsupport. The baby is in the care of Wood County Children Services.
“It’s another example of police agencies working together to get the job done. The Toledo Police Department located the vehicle because they were made aware of the situation and officers recognized it. The child is safely in the care of Children’s Protective Services. The mother is in custody,” Perrysburg Township Det. Sgt. Todd Curtis said.
Perrysburg Township police had asked for helping looking for the baby who was with Roberts at 6 p.m. on Monday. Roberts, who was not permitted to have the child, took off with the infant in a black 2005 Pontiac G6, according to police.