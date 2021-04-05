TOLEDO – A Minnesota man has been charged in federal court after he was reportedly stopped in Maumee and found for counterfeit documents.
On Friday, Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan announced that a federal grand jury sitting in Toledo returned a six-count indictment charging Ronald Lee Jenkins, 38, Blaine, Minnesota, with possession with intent to unlawfully use false identification documents, unlawful production of identification documents and possession of counterfeit securities.
Court documents state that on Feb. 14, 2021, Jenkins was stopped by an officer with the Maumee Police Department after committing several traffic violations. Following the stop, it was determined that he had active warrants out of Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Jenkins was detained, and his vehicle searched. During the search of his vehicle and a subsequent search of a hotel room he had rented in Maumee, officers reportedly located 13 Social Security cards, 183 Armed Forces of the United States identification cards, 10 South Carolina driver’s licenses and several personal checks. It is alleged in the indictment that the identification documents were fraudulent, and the checks forged and counterfeit.
This investigation was conducted by the Maumee Police Department and the United States Secret Service. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert N. Melching and Deyana F. Unis.