A storm on Wednesday afternoon took down a few trees and wires, but overall Wood County "dodged a bullet," according to Jeff Klein, director of the Wood County Emergency Management Agency.
There were reports of wires down in North Baltimore, Bloomdale, Lake Township and Middleton Township, he said.
"There didn't seem to be a center to where things happened," Klein said. "I would say there was minimal damage."
There had been warnings about a major storm Wednesday afternoon.
"We dodged a bullet because it was heading for us," Klein said of the storm.
When it hit Findlay, the system turned east and missed Wood County, he said. "The county was very lucky with this one."
Klein encouraged people to take weather warnings seriously, even when they don't pan out.
"We don't know 100% where it's going to form," he said of forecasting. "We really want the people to take these things seriously."