MILLBURY — Meet police officers and salute veterans at two in-person events in Lake Township.
At the May 4 meeting, the Lake Township Trustees heard that Cops and Cars and Memorial Day celebrations will be held this month.
Police Chief Mark Hummer said that Pete McDonald, a State Farm representative, approached him about hosting an event to show off cars and mingle with police officers.
Cops and Cars will be held from 9 a.m.- noon on Sunday outside of the administration building.
The annual Memorial Day program, which was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held on May 31.
Also at the meeting, the trustees approved a new fee schedule for zoning. This includes buildings, pools, fences and hearings, among other things.
Police Chief Mark Hummer, who is also the township administrator, said that the township is falling behind other communities in fees.
“Mike’s doing an excellent job going out in the community and making sure … what needs to be done is done,” he said.
Zoning Inspector Mike Hossler said that a lot of zoning procedures have changed. Prices were compared to three other townships in the area.
“It takes a lot of time now,” he said.
There have been no increases since 2002, Hossler said.
“It’s been a long time and I think these are really fair,” said Trustee Ken Gilsdorf.
Also at the meeting, the trustees:
• Contracted with the Wood County Engineer’s Office to chip seal Latcha Road, from East Broadway Street to Tracy Road, for $16,181, and Swartzwalder Road, from Ohio 795 to Latcha Road, for $12,989.
• Renewed the five-year lease plan for the tasers used by the police department for $2,247 per year.
• Renewed the accident and health insurance policy used by the fire department with Love Insurance Agency, Chardon, for $4,053.
• Approved buying gear racks for a fire station for $2,389 from Atlantic Emergency Solutions.
• Approved emergency repairs of $1,797 for the door opener at one of the fire stations. Northwood Door, Walbridge, did the work.
• Opened road bids for several projects. They will be reviewed and announced at the next meeting.
• Approved the resignation of firefighter Steve Sims, who has been busy with a business venture.
Trustee Chairman Jeff Pettit was absent.