PERRYSBURG — Stop.
Look up from the newspaper or the screen.
Let Deborah Hendricks center you on this Saturday morning with a little mindfulness practice.
“Mindfulness is the act of just being fully present in the moment. It’s not stopping our thoughts or controlling them, but becoming aware of them,” the University of Toledo director said in a sing-song, quiet voice.
“To help anchor us into this moment, we’re going to use our breath … almost experiencing ourselves breathing for the first time.”
Focus on the breath for the next 60 seconds.
To get to know more about mindfulness, join Hendricks, as mindfulness coach-in-residence at Way Public Library. She has three more sessions, held over Zoom, on the art of taking care of the mind.
Hendricks studied with Jon Kabat-Zinn, a pioneer in the field, whom she said has the best definition of mindfulness:
“The awareness that arises when paying attention on purpose to the present moment non-judgmentally.”
Try it, she said, and you’ll notice the temperature in the air, the sounds in the room, the gravity pulling your body to the earth.
“You just become more aware. We live so much of our lives on auto-pilot that we miss the here and now,” Hendricks said.
Mindfulness is important, she said, referencing a 2010 Harvard study.
“It was pretty eye-opening. It showed, on average, that adults tend to daydream and mind wander 47% of our time,” Hendricks said. “You’re in the shower and you don’t remember if you rinsed your hair because you were answering emails, making a shopping list.
“We’re not in the shower. And we miss so much of our lives because we’re planning the next thing or wishing or regretting what we did.”
The study also found a correlation between being present and being happy.
“Why is it important? We are happier when we are present in the moment, than daydreaming and wandering and worrying or ruminating.”
Hendricks said that she met Natalie Dielman, programming specialist at Way, a couple years ago and they started talking about how to do a mindfulness program at the library.
The Way sessions will include some visuals, guidance from Hendricks and time to journal and share in small groups.
The public is invited to pop in for all or one of the last three sessions, but they are popular. Hendricks said that 65 signed up for the first session.
At UT, she offered a free, five-week mindfulness series over winter break and had 75 students register.
“There was no requirement, school was out, but I connected them together,” she said. “We met and practiced together.”
Hendricks is director and mindfulness coach for the Pre-Health Advising Center at UT.
She made mindfulness the subject of her dissertation and research focus while working on her doctorate of education in Leadership Studies at Bowling Green State University.
“I spent years studying mindfulness, I took college classes on it. I went to retreats. I studied … and I conducted my own research.”
Hendricks wasn’t always on the college track. She didn’t start pursuing her bachelor’s degree until age 37. Five years later, she had her undergrad and her master’s and, a few years later, started pursuing her doctorate at BGSU.
She said mindfulness is one tool in the health care toolbox, which also includes sunshine, exercise, sleep and eating well.
In her free time, she loves biking, kayaking and walking with her wife and two dogs.
As Hendricks starts each session with 60 seconds of mindfulness practice, she ends on a purposeful note, too.
Think of three things you are grateful for …
The next three mindfulness sessions through Way:
Awareness of the Breath and Gratitude Exercises – Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Awareness of Emotions and Loving Kindness Exercises – Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
Deep Dive and Q & A – March 10 at 7 p.m.
The series will offer a basic overview to introduce participants to the practice of mindfulness meditation. During each virtual session, there will be an information session, opportunities to engage in guided exercises, breakout rooms to allow small groups to share, and a time for questions and answers. These sessions are highly participatory, and it is recommended that cameras stay on to promote a strong sense of community.
Registration is required for each program and the Zoom link will be emailed at least 12 hours before the discussion. Register online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135, ext. 119.