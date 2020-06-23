The coronavirus pandemic majorly affected parks and recreation in Bowling Green, but the department is working to innovate and continues to provide services to residents.
“We have been severely impacted by COVID-19,” said Parks and Recreation Director Kristin Otley during Tuesday’s Parks Board meeting – the first meeting held since January.
Otley said that all of Bowling Green’s parks have been open throughout the pandemic for public use. And parks have been a major outlet for Ohio residents.
Otley said that during the early portion of Ohio’s pandemic shutdown period, based on cell phone mobility data, use of parks statewide was up 85%. The latest report, covering the period of May 3 through June 14, showed that use of parks in the state is up 257%.
“This is mind-blowing,” Otley said, “just mind-blowing.”
During his report, Natural Resources Coordinator Chris Gajewicz said the parks are being heavily used.
“We have never seen the amount of use like Wintergarden and Simpson (Garden Park) has seen,” he said.“It’s very exciting to see that people are using the parks and wanting to get out.”
There have been challenges.
“Boardwalks are only 4 feet wide,” Gajewicz said, and he noted that staff tried to put up signs “as quick as (issues) were brought to our attention. … It really showed just how this community really, really values its parks.”
He said that based on a survey conducted by the American Public Gardens Association, only 4% of the public gardens in the United States remained open to the public during the pandemic.
“We were one of those gardens,” out of the 237 that responded to the survey, said Gajewicz, referring to Simpson. “And I’m very proud of that fact.”
However, the pandemic has impacted the department’s finances.
Otley said that their budget can roughly be viewed as being composed of three parts: one third comes from property tax, one third is from fees and charges, and the final third comes as a percentage of the city’s income tax receipts.
Due to COVID-19, Otley said they are currently projecting that revenues will be down 45% from what was originally budgeted this year.
As one cost-saving measure, seasonal staff has been cut, causing the parks’ 18 permanent staff members to go out and work in new areas.
“I think our parks look amazing, considering that,” Otley said. “Just major kudos to our staff for being creative, for helping where needed, for being out of their comfort zone.”
Currently there are two seasonal staff members working at Simpson, but their funding comes from an already in-place annual pledge from the Parks and Recreation Foundation.
Gajewicz said that last year at this time, Simpson had a staff of 10. Currently, it has three, including the full-time manager.
Otley said that volunteers are back working in the parks “which is a big help.”
She addressed the closure of the pool for the 2020 season.
“It was the right decision. It was a very painful one, but it was the right decision,” Otley said
While some things, such as water fountains and the Window on Wildlife at Wintergarden have not been opened due to COVID-19 protocols, she said that most everything else is open with limitations.
Recreation Coordinator Ivan Kovacevic said that the last large public event in the parks – the Daddy-Daughter Dance – took place in February and since then they have worked to create a virtual community to keep residents involved with the parks while they awaited guidelines from the state.
He said they had fitness and sports programming online, a virtual art show for children and a virtual talent show with submitted videos.
Some day camps will now be taking place under current state guidelines at the community center. They have also developed a youth basketball skills training with up to six people per class, and a youth softball skill training is also planned, among additional one-day events.
An obstacle course event and a virtual Art in the Park are also in the works. Kovacevic said they are further working on details for a virtual pet show, a fixture in Bowling Green for nearly six decades.
Kovacevic said that, via a grant from the Ohio Parks and Recreation Foundation, they are additionally planning a movie in the park. He said they have purchased an inflatable movie screen, projector and other equipment, and they are currently working to determine the licensing for what movies can be shown.
Social distancing seating has been planned, with 12 feet between benches, and Kovacevic said that “the movie will be positioned so that people can watch from their cars as well.”
Patrons are slowly returning to the community center, he said.
“We do have a good, steady crowd,” Kovacevic said.
For those using exercise equipment, he said people are issued their own bottle of disinfectant and towel and instructed to clean everything off before and after they use it.
“I think that’s been pretty well-received,” he said.
Fitness classes have also returned to a warm reception, he said.
Prior to Tuesday’s meeting, which was held at the new Veterans Memorial Building, media had the opportunity to take a tour of the facility.
While most of the building is complete, Otley noted that “the final-final punch list is not done yet.”
The building is set to hold its first large public event on July 15, when the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce’s mid-year luncheon will take place.
“This is what I would call a soft opening,” Otley said.
She noted they have been open to taking reservations for the building for some time, and there are already bookings for 2021.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Elected officers for the remainder of the year. Jodi Anderson was elected chair and will continue to serve as liaison to the Parks and Recreation Foundation. Phil Simmons was elected as vice chair, and Cale Hover will continue as secretary. Outgoing chair Jeff Crawford noted the good work and accomplishments of the board and the parks staff during his tenure, and also thanked the staff for their hard work during the ongoing pandemic.
• Welcomed two new board members, Cal Bowers and Bryan Hartzler, who replace outgoing members Karen Rippey and Jon Laabs.
• Heard that the annual Wine and Cheese fundraiser for the Parks and Recreation Foundation has been canceled this year but a date of Sept. 24, 2021 has been set for next year’s event.
• Heard that work to tear down and replace two shelters at Carter Park has been pushed back. Otley said that the tear-down will likely take place in the next two weeks, and work will likely continue on the projects into the fall.
Tuesday’s meeting was held in-person and was open to the public. All attendees were masked and social distancing protocols were observed.