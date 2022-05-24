COLUMBUS, Ohio – State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, stood with members of the Ohio House in passing House Bill 377 Wednesday. The legislation includes $422 million in funding to the Office of Budget and Management to disburse to local governments in accordance with the American Rescue Plan.
The American Rescue Plan, policy crafted by the federal government to help local communities throughout the states recover from the pandemic, but townships and municipalities were excluded from the most recent congressional estimates for recovery funding.
House Bill 377 allows for these federal dollars to be allocated to these local governments.
“Townships and villages are a vital part of what makes up Wood County,” said Ghanbari, who is also member of the Ohio House Finance Committee. “I’m pleased that the General Assembly has come up with legislation that has brought these critical dollars down to the local level. I supported this legislation through the committee process and continued that support today on the floor.”
The expected allocations for local governments in the 3rd Ohio House District include:
· City of Northwood - $853,825
· City of Perrysburg - $3,398,019
· City of Rossford - $1,031,064
· Village of Bairdstown - $14,036
· Village of Bloomdale - $107,317
· Village of Bradner - $159,954
· Village of Custar - $28,911
· Village of Cygnet - $97,104
· Village of Grand Rapids - $157,755
· Village of Haskins - $194,365
· Village of Hoytville - $49,809
· Village of Jerry City - $68,507
· Village of Luckey - $164,040
· Village of Millbury - $195,936
· Village of Milton Center - $15,295
· Village of North Baltimore - $557,013
· Village of Pemberville - $223,119
· Village of Portage - $75,420
· Village of Risingsun - $98,832
· Village of Tontogany - $60,022
· Village of Walbridge - $495,420
· Village of Wayne - $144,713
· Village of West Millgrove - $18,438
· Village of Weston - $258,787
· Bloom township - $109,047
· Center township - $195,308
· Freedom township - $220,134
· Grand Rapids township - $104,332
· Henry township - $123,658
· Jackson township - $ 79,820
· Lake township - $1,106,328
· Liberty township - $269,314
· Middleton township - $534,230
· Milton township - $107,003
· Montgomery township - $286,756
· Perry township - $233,018
· Perrysburg township - $2,034,160
· Plain township - $267,586
· Portage township - $176,767
· Troy township - $468,394
· Washington township - $240,560
· Webster township - $209,135
· Weston township - $121,930
The purpose of this bill is to match the stated intent of Congress, providing recovery dollars to all local governments and to not exclude them from this crucial funding.
House Bill 377 is scheduled to be referred to the Ohio Senate for consideration.