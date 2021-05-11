Wood County is receiving $25 million, as part of the American Rescue Plan.
Bowling Green will get $7.32 million.
The allocations were announced Tuesday by Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.
“Over the past year, communities across Ohio made it clear they needed more resources to get through this pandemic. The American Rescue Plan is delivering that support. This new infusion of resources for Ohio will help our state and local communities avoid tax hikes and service cuts, and get workers back on the job and students back in classrooms,” Brown said.
The state of Ohio and its communities will receive $10.7 billion.
There was a total of $350 billion allocated through the national plan to states and municipalities.
Other Northwest Ohio municipalities receiving funds include Toledo, $180 million; Lima, $26 million; Lucas County, $83 million; Ottawa County, $7.9 million; and Hancock County, $14.7 million.