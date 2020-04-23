A 16-year-old Perrysburg teen faces life in prison after pleading guilty to fatally stabbing a Toledo man in his driveway.
Tyler Miller pleaded guilty to aggravated murder on Thursday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Court Judge Alan Mayberry.
Sentencing is June 4 at 9:30 a.m.
Families for the victim, Amonie Ervin, who was 19 when Miller killed him on Nov. 29, and the accused were in attendance, wearing masks.
By pleading guilty, Miller declined his right to a trial.
Mayberry, after reviewing Miller’s rights, asked “you do not want any trial at all, is that correct?”
“Yeah,” replied Miller.
In December, he pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
Mayberry ruled that “the defendant does not qualify to be found not guilty by reason of insanity” after reviewing an evaluation done Feb. 6.
When asked whether he would like the evaluation ruled upon or withdraw, defense attorney Jeffrey P. Nunnari asked for Mayberry to rule.
The motion, said Mayberry, “is not well taken. It is their medical opinion to a reasonable degree of medical certainty that at the time of the offense, the defendant did not suffer from a mental disease or defect (and was) capable of knowing the wrongfulness of this act.”
Dobson said, if the case had gone to trial, the state would have called members of the Perrysburg Police Department and the Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation.
Miller called Ervin and asked to meet with him, Dobson said.
Miller took a 4-5 inch steak knife from his kitchen, he said.
The two men met in Ervin’s vehicle in Miller’s driveway.
Miller stabbed Ervin repeatedly with the steak knife. Ervin then fell out the vehicle, stumbled behind it, collapsed in the driveway and died.
The coroner’s office ruled he died from the stab wounds, Dobson said.
After the stabbing, Miller went back into his house, got his cigarettes and left. He was found several hours later by police at the home of a friend, several blocks away.
He was taken into custody and a knife with blood on it was found in his pocket.
After being Mirandized, Miller confessed to the crime and said he had planned to kill Ervin in the vehicle, flee in it and dump the body elsewhere.
“All of this plan was frustrated when Mr. Ervin got out of the vehicle and collapsed in the driveway,” Dobson said. “He had done it through a plan … that he had established ahead of time.”
Mayberry asked Nunnari if his client contested those facts.
“He does not, your honor,” he replied.
Mayberry said the charge carries a mandatory life sentence, and parole could be granted after 20, 25 or 30 years or not at all.
“You understand that plea is an admission to that charge?” Mayberry asked.
“Yes,” Miller said.
“I will accept your plea and find you guilty of the offense of aggravated murder,” Mayberry said.
Miller, who entered the courtroom in an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs and leg shackles, was taken back to jail where he remains on a $1 million bond with no 10% applicable.
Miller was originally charged as a juvenile. His case was bound over as an adult and a grand jury indicted him in December for the aggravated murder charge.