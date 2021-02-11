Two Millbury residents have been indicted for assault, one after punching a law enforcement officer.
An Indiana man was indicted for vehicular assault after crashing his vehicle while fleeing police.
Sascha Kearns, 40, of Millbury and currently in jail, was indicted Feb. 3 for assault, a fourth-degree felony; burglary, a second-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.
On Dec. 15 around 8 p.m., sheriff deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of Carter Road for a burglary in progress. While en route, Kearns reportedly left the residence and was seen traveling southbound.
When officers got behind the vehicle, she then turned into a driveway in the 10000 block of Bowling Green Road East. Kearns reportedly exited the vehicle, ignored numerous command to stop, and ran toward the house. She reportedly attempted to force entry through the back door then ran to a side door and tried again.
When advised again to stop, Kearns allegedly turned and punched the deputy in the face with a closed fist.
She was taken to the ground, where she continued to resist. She refused to identify herself once handcuffed, according to police.
An investigation at the Carter Road home showed she reportedly forced entry through a screen door. She also entered a barn on the property.
She was driving a vehicle taken from that site and her identity was determined by her BMV photo.
Eric Tkaczyk, 27, Millbury, was indicted for two counts of assault, both fourth-degree felonies.
After being placed in handcuffs on Jan. 21, Tkaczyk allegedly became combative and fought two officers who were trying to place him in the back of a cruiser. An officer and Tkaczyk fell to the ground.
Zachary Jay Burnett, 23, Lowell, Indiana, was indicted for two counts vehicular assault, both fourth-degree felonies; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
On Dec. 7, he reportedly fled from a traffic stop in a stolen 2016 Kia Sedona, reaching speeds in excess of 120 mph on Interstate 75 southbound in Middleton Township. He failed to maintain lanes and caused a four-vehicle crash that seriously injured two individuals, according to police.
He was driving under suspension at the time.