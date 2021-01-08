A Millbury man found guilty of robbery has been sentenced.
Robin Cisneros, 48, appeared in front of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack on Monday.
He was placed on five years of community control.
“I’m going to give you a chance and see what happens,” Mack said.
On April 5, Cisneros entered the Speedway at 3402 Woodville Road in Northwood at 11 p.m. with a partial covering over his face. According to court reports, he had his finger in his jacket mimicking a gun and pointed at the clerk. He demanded money from the cash register and then fled.
Police checked the store’s video, identified Cisneros and tracked him to a nearby hotel. A search of his room uncovered cash matching the amount and denominations of what was taken plus a tan jacket that was worn during the robbery.
Cisneros was indicted in May for robbery, a second-degree felony.
Defense attorney Steve Spitler said the robbery occurred while his client was off his medications.
“He did not have a gun … and my client doesn’t even remember this situation happening,” he said.
Cisneros, who has PTSD and is bipolar, had hundreds of dollars of his own money and had no reason to do this, Spitler said.
“My client is doing everything he can. When he is on his meds, he’s fine.”
The state declined to make a sentencing recommendation.
“I honestly do not remember,” Cisneros said about the events to which he pleaded guilty. “I lost about nine days. I’m doing well now, I’m on my meds.”
While prison is presumed for a second-degree felony charge, it is the court’s discretion to determine sentencing, Mack said.
She said that while Cisneros said he couldn’t remember the robbery, in the pre-sentence investigation he was able to cite events that had occurred leading up to that day.
“Whether you had a weapon in your possession or not, you portrayed yourself as having a gun,” Mack said. “You frightened a lot of people.”
Cisneros also faces sentencing Jan. 12 for charges filed in Ottawa County, Mack said.
Mack said she believed the defendant’s mental health issues were a mitigating factor of the offence, and she ordered Cisneros to enter and complete the SEARCH program at a community based corrections facility. The goals of the program include providing a secure, intensive, evidence-based treatment program designed to assist residents with making positive behavioral changes.
He also must continue with his mental health counseling and substance abuse treatment.
Mack said if he violates the terms of community control, the courts could impose a sentence of eight to 12 years.