A Millbury man was placed on community control after the woman he assaulted was unable to be contacted for the trial.
Dylan Schuett, 27, was transported from the jail July 25 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
The state dismissed charges of felonious assault and abduction as attempts to locate the victim to discuss the case have been unsuccessful, said Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lara Rump.
The state would need her cooperation to continue with trial, she said.
On March 13, Lake Township police were called to the Red Roof Inn on Hanley Road, Perrysburg, for a reported disturbance.
They spoke with the female victim, who said she got into a verbal argument with Schuett, who then lifted her and threw her onto the parking lot pavement, causing her to hit her head.
Defense attorney Kent Sobran said his client and the victim were previously employed together.
Schuett, upon release from jail, will live with his mother and have no contact with the victim, Sobran said.
“He wants to stay as far away from the victim in this case as he can,” Sobran said.
His client has been in custody for three months, and he asked for time served.
Mack imposed a sentence of 180 days in jail, with all time suspended, and gave credit for 72 days served.
Schuett was placed on community control for one year with conditions he have no contact with the victim, and he not own any firearms.
