A Millbury man is going to prison for drug trafficking.
Charles Campos, 35, was transported from the jail Tuesday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
In April, he had pleaded guilty to two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in LSD, trafficking in cocaine, and having weapons while under disability. All are third-degree felonies.
A firearms specification attached to the trafficking charges that would have added one year to the sentence on each charge, was dismissed.
Lake Township police responded to the 28000 block of Main Street in Millbury around 2 a.m. on Oct. 13 for reports of gunfire.
Campos was found in his apartment and had in his possession a Maverick Arms 12 gauge shotgun and 9 mm Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun. He admitted shooting off several rounds of the handgun while drunk with a juvenile in his unit, according to court documents.
He was not allowed to possess a firearm as he had been previously convicted of a felony offense.
Police also found 43 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, oxycodone in amounts exceeding the bulk amount, more than 50 doses of LSD, more than 10 grams of cocaine, a fentanyl-related compound in excess of 20 grams, and five times the bulk amount of methamphetamine. He also had in his possession baggies, scales and $4,700 in cash.
Campos was indicted in December for having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, both third-degree felonies; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; trafficking in cocaine, a third-degree felony; trafficking in LSD, a third-degree felony; and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony.
The first- and second-degree charges were dismissed.
Campos must forfeit the guns to the Lake Township Police Department and that department and the Wood County Law Enforcement Fund will split the cash.
Defense attorney Jerome Phillips said he has seen a substantial change in his client during the months he has been in jail.
Campos was angry when they first met and wanted to blame others for a situation that led to this arrest, he said.
He has since accepted responsibility for his actions, Phillips said.
“He knows he has to be punished for these activities,” he said.
Phillips said if not for these charges, he didn’t think his client would be alive.
Campos received a lump-sum payment for unemployment and used half to buy drugs, Phillips said.
“He’s gotten sober since this started,” he said.
Campos was out of prison on probation when this offense occurred and has 717 days remaining in that sentence.
Phillips said his client realizes any sentence imposed that day would run consecutively to this balance.
Campos read from a prepared statement and apologized to his girlfriend, his mother and his daughter for letting his addiction get between them.
“I’ll become the man I know you deserve,” he said to his girlfriend, who was in attendance.
He said he chose the easy way out by choosing drugs to suppress his pain and that he was on a path to destruction and being put in jail saved his life.
Campos didn’t ask for mercy for himself but for his daughter.
“She’s at the age where she needs me most,” he said.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Anderson said Campos had been out of prison only three or four months prior to this offense.
He did not make a recommendation for a specific amount of time but did ask for a prison sentence. He pointed out consecutive sentences would be appropriate as each charge was for a different drug.
“He was a multiple-type dealer,” Anderson said.
Reger said Anderson made a compelling case for consecutive sentences.
However, he sentenced Campos to 30 months on each charge, to be served concurrently. The balance of the previous sentence – 717 days – will be served consecutively for a total of nearly 54 months.
He will be given credit for time served; he was arrested Dec.4.
Reger said by law Campos can apply for judicial release after 180 days, but he wouldn’t grant it.
He said, however, he would consider it later in the sentence.
There is a mandatory $5,000 fine for each charge but as the court had found the defendant indigent, those fines will be dismissed, Reger said.