A Millbury man accused of robbing a Northwood gas station has pleaded guilty to the charge.
Robin Cisneros, 48, appeared in front of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack on Monday.
Assistant Prosecutor Brian Boos said in return for the guilty plea, the state would decline to make a sentencing recommendation.
Cisneros was indicted in May for robbery, a second-degree felony, after entering a gas station and demanding money.
Mack said the felony charge has a mandatory sentence of two-eight years. The sentence is subject to the Reagan Tokes Act, which could add another four years to that term for a maximum of 12 years.
On April 5, Cisneros entered the Speedway at 3402 Woodville Road in Northwood at 11 p.m. with a partial covering over his face. According to the police report, he appeared to be concealing a firearm under a flannel jacket and pointed it at the clerk. He demanded money from the cash register.
Boos said that Cisneros fled after threatening physical harm to the clerk. The defendant had his finger in his jacket mimicking a gun, he added.
Police checked the store’s video, identified Cisneros and tracked him to a nearby hotel. A search of his room uncovered cash matching the amount and denominations of what was taken plus a tan jacket that was worn during the robbery.
“The state’s position would be that the finger posturing as a gun, since a firearm was not recovered, would have constituted an implied threat of physical harm,” Boos said.
“I honestly don’t remember,” Cisneros responded when asked if that is what happened.
“I remember bits and pieces, but I have to say I agree because I really don’t remember,” he said.
Sentencing was set for Nov. 16.