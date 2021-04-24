A Millbury man charged with two counts of assault against law enforcement officers said he is pleading guilty because his chances of winning at trial are slim.
Eric Tkaczyk, 27, was transported from the jail Monday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn said in exchange for the guilty pleas, the state will recommend any sentences be served concurrently.
While community control is presumed with an F4 felony, Mack said she could impose a sentence of 18 months for each charge and have them served consecutively, for a total of three years.
Blackburn said that Lake Township police responded to a domestic disturbance on Eastpointe Drive on Jan. 21. The defendant was refusing to exit a vehicle.
They discovered Tkaczyk had an active warrant for domestic violence at which time he became belligerent and claimed the charge was expunged.
After placing him in handcuffs, Thaczyk became combative and fought both officers while they tried to place him in the back of the patrol car.
Blackburn said he kicked both officers multiple times and tried to wrap his legs around one of the officers. When the second officer tried to pull him away, he jumped on top of her and took them both to the ground.
When asked by Mack if he agreed with this description of the incident, Thaczyk asked “from my standpoint?”
Mack then said that there has to be some factual basis of the findings in order to move forward with the case and asked again if that was what happened.
There was a lengthy delay as Thaczyk conferred with defense attorney Justin Daler before answering in the affirmative.
“This is my first time being in this position,” Thaczyk said, adding that he is receiving treatment through Harbor, he said.
Mack asked him if he understood what he was doing by pleading guilty and told him he had the right to go to trial on the matter.
“My chances of winning that are slim to none,” Thaczyk said.
“You don’t know that,” Mack responded.
Daler said his client has been in custody since January and asked for an own recognizance bond in order to continue treatment at Harbor.
Blackburn said the state would leave it to the court’s discretion.
Mack set bond at $10,000 with 10% allowed.
Thaczyk posted bond Tuesday and is to have no contact with the victims and continue treatment at Harbor.
Sentencing was set for June 7.