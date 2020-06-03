A Millbury man has been indicted after allegedly entering a gas station and demanding money.
Robin Dean Cisneros, 48, was indicted in May for robbery, a second-degree felony.
On April 5, he allegedly entered Speedway at 3402 Woodville Road with a partial covering over his face. According to the police report, he appeared to be concealing a firearm under a flannel jacket and pointed it at the clerk. He allegedly demanded money from the cash register.
Wood County grand jury indictments were released last week.
A Tennessee man has been indicted for OVI after leading police on a high-speed chase.
Jacob N. Cobat, 27, Mount Juliet, has been indicted for criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor; failure to comply with the order of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them (OVI), a first-degree misdemeanor.
At around 2:30 a.m. on May 6, Cobat reportedly fled west on U.S. 6 near Bradner after a sheriff’s deputy clocked him going 72 mph in a 55-mph zone. Once the officer got behind him, Cobat sped up to 110 mph as they passed Pemberville Road. Cobat allegedly took a sharp right turn onto Beck Road where he was weaving all over the lanes of travel while driving around 80 mph. He turned southbound onto Pemberville Road and ran the stop sign at Route 6 at 80-90 mph.
A vehicle that had previously pulled over and stopped had to stop again approximately 75 feet west of Pemberville Road on Route 6.
The chase continued on southbound Pemberville Road at speeds in excess of 110 mph when Cobat turned left onto Ohio 281.
The officer backed off as the chase approached the village limits of Bradner while Cobat reportedly continued at about 80 mph. When the officer caught up with Cobat, he had crashed his car in the 100 block of Caldwell Street, striking a gas line, three parked cars and a front porch. When both Cobat and his passenger exited the vehicle, officers found numerous open containers of alcohol on the passenger floor and an almost empty bottle of Jack Daniels Fire on the driver’s seat.
Cobat remains in jail on a $15,000 bond.