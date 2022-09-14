A Millbury man is in jail after being indicted for resisting arrest.
A Wood County grand jury last week indicted Christopher Vincent Barge, 36, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor.
On Aug. 1, police were dispatched to the area of 1500 South Street in Millbury for a man walking in traffic. When police drove by the address, they observed a maroon Jeep in the driveway.
Dispatched advised that Barge, who lived at that address, was out of jail and had a probation violation warrant through Wood County.
When officers approached, they observed Barge, who matched the description of the man walking in traffic, exit the passenger side of the vehicle. The female driver ran into the house.
When told there was a warrant for his arrest, Barge allegedly began fighting and refused to comply with orders. He was taken to the ground, at which time the female came out of the house and allegedly hit one of the officers and sat on another. Burge reportedly grazed an officer’s hand with his teeth, leaving it bleeding.
A small baggie of crack cocaine allegedly was seen in his mouth. Barge reportedly said he swallowed it. After being taken to the hospital, he allegedly spit the baggie in front of officers onto the bed.
A total of 12 individuals were indicted Sept. 7, including:
• Cattrell D. Williams, 29, Nashville, Tennessee, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On Aug. 23 on Interstate 75 in Perrysburg, Williams was stopped for following too close for roughly 2 miles. He was allegedly following approximately 10 feet to one car length behind the vehicle ahead of him on a three-lane highway with no other traffic. After stopping, he was unable to find his driver’s license. When asked to exit the vehicle, he instead drove away and a pursuit was initiated. He is accused of driving at speeds in excess of 115 mph with no lights. Stop sticks were deployed numerous times and he continued driving on rims for miles. The pursuit was approximately 40 miles. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
• Gail L. Henry, 59, of Pemberville and currently in jail, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On Aug. 25, she allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family member with a deadly weapon.
• Alajhia Ninja-Unique Williams, 26, Toledo, for endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both fifth-degree felonies. On Nov. 16, 2021, Williams was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl. She also is accused of destroying or concealing records with the purpose to impair an investigation and created a substantial risk to the health and safety of an unborn baby.
• Detrieon Dontay Gilmer, 24, Toledo, for theft, a fifth-degree felony, and grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordinance, a third-degree felony. On March 27, he is accused of taking an Amazon gift card and a Ruger 9 mm pistol without consent of the owner.
• Todd Alan Dixon, 53, Swanton, for disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony. On May 21, he allegedly offered to sell or provide to a 13-year-old, or a law enforcement officer posing as a juvenile, material or performance that is obscene.
• Lonzel Antwan Delmar Johnson III, 27, Springboro, for domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. On June 20 on Interstate 75 near Bowling Green, Johnson alleged caused physical harm to a woman who was pregnant at the time by striking her in the face.
• Angela Marie Cruz, 39, Toledo, for theft of drugs, a fourth-degree felony. On July 7 in the 12000 block of Williams Road, Perrysburg, she allegedly stole buprenorphine and naloxone strips without consent of the owner.
• Wendy L. Owens, 46, Toledo, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. She allegedly stole $4,000 in Ohio lottery tickets from her employer, located in the 28000 block of Crossroads Parkway, Rossford, over a few-week period.
• Alex Matthew McPeak, 25, Columbus, for trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana, both third-degree felonies. On May 21, 2021, he was accused of preparing for distribution and being in possession of more than 1,000 grams of marijuana.